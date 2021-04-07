Sheriffs across US ask President Biden to halt illegal immigration

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Thursday, sheriffs from across the country including Arizona wrote a letter to President Biden asking that he stop illegal immigration along the U.S. - Mexico Border.

In the letter, the sheriffs told Biden they, "are deeply troubled about the dangerous impacts your administration’s border policies are having on our citizens, legal residents and communities. You must act now before our nation’s public safety resources are overwhelmed with the criminal side effects of unchecked illegal immigration, including transnational gangs, guns, dangerous drugs and human trafficking."

They told the President that in order for them to protect their communities, they need his administration to secure the Southern Border.

"Both the Barack Obama and Donald Trump administrations recognized the threats and dangers presented by illegal immigration. It is critically important that you see it as well," the Sheriffs said in the letter.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner, La Paz County Sheriff William Ponce, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse signed the letter along with dozens of other Sheriffs from other states.

"In a myriad of ways, you and your administration are encouraging and sanctioning lawlessness and the

victimization of the people of the United States of America, all in the name of mass illegal immigration," the Sheriffs said in the letter.

You can read the full letter by clicking here.