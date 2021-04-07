Marine Corps CH-53 Sea Stallion training to take place at Fort Huachuca April 9th

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KVOA) – Fort Huachuca announced in a news release Wednesday there will be a Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One training exercise from 6:30-8:30 p.m., April 9. The exercise is conducted annually in April and October. The training event supports the CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopters based in Yuma, Arizona.

During the exercise, CH-53s fly into Libby Army Airfield and Hubbard Landing Zone. Marines exit the helicopters, secure selected areas, and return to their aircraft. On LAAF, the group conducts a Forward Air Refueling Point event, refueling a couple of the helicopters from a KC-130. This is done while the aircraft's engines are on. Additionally, several C-130s and F/A-18s will provide overhead support. The exercise ends with all helicopters and the KC-130 departing LAAF within the 2-hour window.

It said efforts are made to reduce the noise foot print of the helicopters crossing Huachuca City to the East Range, however residents in this area will hear the CH-53s flying in formation to and from the East Range. While the exercise is being conducted, LAAF will close the airfield to non-participating aircraft.

A Notice to Airmen will be published to alert all local pilots and others intending to fly in during this time period. This provides a safe training environment and protects General Aviation from a military exercise.