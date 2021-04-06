Tuesday marks the 9th year of Arizona Gives Day

TUCSON (KVOA) – Tuesday is Arizona Gives Day, a statewide campaign for local organizations that rely on you.

It's just one of the many local organizations that is participating Tuesday. If you have anything to give amidst this past year, your generosity won't go unseen.

Arizona Gives Day began in 2013 and so far, has helped raised nearly 23 million dollars for Arizona nonprofits, according to the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits. This past year caused $91 million in lost revenue amongst the survey respondents across the state.

So, how can you help? The Alliance asks if there is anything you can give, big or small, chose an organization that speaks to you and fills your passion.

"This past year of the pandemic has been really challenging for the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum," said Lynnae Wenker, the Director of Philanthropy for the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. "And, it takes $29,000 a day to run the museum... so thanks to the support of our community and donors we have been able to stay strong."

Nikki Reck of Pima Animal Care Center told News 4 Tucson, "We are trying to raise funds for our foster program because that is the area where we have seen the most growth and the most need especially during the pandemic…. we've needed fosters for so many different things."

And, Jonanna Williams of the Kino Border Initiative added, "This year in particular we've been in critical need for more humanitarian assistance. In January we received around 200 people in our center and in March, we received around 700… so, that's a multiplying effect in terms of the food and clothing and other services we provide."

The Alliance sent out a survey to see how Arizona nonprofits were doing throughout the pandemic, only 1% had stopped programming.

To donate to your favorite local organization and for more information on Arizona Gives Day, click here.