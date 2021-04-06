Fauci: Team sports big driver of youth COVID cases

Fauci: Team sports big driver of youth COVID casesNew
Doctor Anthony Fauci says COVID-19 is spreading among children in team sports environments more than in classrooms.
Speaking on Tuesday, he said when you track cases in schools, they frequently come from sports.
He explained that's because kids on sports teams are spending long periods of time together.
Masks are also frequently not worn while playing sports.
Fauci made the statement while discussing COVID variants that are now infecting younger people.