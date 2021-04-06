Celebrate Oro Valley goes virtual April 19-23

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Town of Oro Valley announced Tuesday that this year, Celebrate Oro Valley will be a virtual event built around the event’s five foundational pillars: Arts & Culture, Science & Technology, Sports & Recreation, Landscape & Wildlife, and Leadership & Direction. Over the course of five days, staff will post videos and interesting information on each of the pillars, including a fun craft for kids, the Town said. Videos will be posted around 10 a.m., April 19-23. To participate in this virtual experience, visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

AT-A-GLANCE SCHEDULE:

April 19: Arts & Culture , featuring a virtual tour of some of Oro Valley’s public art, and a special craft for kids (details below)

, featuring a virtual tour of some of Oro Valley’s public art, and a special craft for kids (details below) April 20: Science & Technology , with the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine, and the Citizen Science Phenology Trail Program

, with the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine, and the Citizen Science Phenology Trail Program April 21: Sports & Recreation , with a Leiber Family oral history project

, with a Leiber Family oral history project April 22: Landscape & Wildlife , with the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection and Earth Day celebration

, with the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection and Earth Day celebration April 23: Leadership & Direction, with Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield

DETAILED SCHEDULE

Monday, April 19: Arts & Culture



Virtual Public Art Tour

Town of Oro Valley Art Ambassador Sasha Case will highlight the ram sculpture at the Hilton El Conquistador Resort. This virtual public art experience is the first in a series of public art videos to come. Keep an eye on the Town’s social media accounts in the months ahead.



Craft for Kids

Join artist A. Jane Hicks as she tells the origin story of Picasso, the mustang horse character she created. Joyce Rychener will provide instructions for the children’s stick horse craft project, which is based on Picasso the mustang. Free craft supplies are available and must be reserved in advance. Visit PlayOV.com to reserve your children’s craft pack. Once your packet has been reserved, it will be available for pickup at the Oro Valley Community Center fitness lobby (near the tennis courts at 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.), Monday thru Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday thru Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20: Science & Technology double feature

Tuesday’s video will feature the brand new University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine located right here in Oro Valley. Be inspired to learn more about veterinary sciences. We’ll also post a video about the phenology trail at CDO Riverfront Park. Never heard of phenology before? Then learn more by joining Andy and Joanne Hogan, Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield, Vesper and Rose Dalton and Erin Posthumus, the Outreach Coordinator for the USA National Phenology Network. Find out how to be part of the national movement to help our environment by monitoring the effects of the drying climate here in Southern Arizona.

Wednesday, April 21: Sports & Recreation

Enjoy a video on the history of professional baseball player Hank Leiber and sports in the Leiber family. The Leibers were the last residents of historic Steam Pump Ranch. John, the son of Hank Leiber, and his wife Cheryl will share a rich collection of family stories and the role of sports in their family. You will also be treated to a horseback show, courtesy of the Leiber grandchildren. Oral histories will continue as a monthly offering from Oro Valley Parks and Recreation, so follow us on social media!

Thursday, April 22 (Earth Day): Landscape & Wildlife

Carolyn Campbell of the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection will talk about the mission of the coalition. Learn about the history of the Oracle Road wildlife bridge north of Oro Valley, and enjoy photos of the animals that use the bridge to travel safely between the Santa Catalina Mountains and the Tortolitas. Such a great way to celebrate Earth Day!

Friday, April 23: Leadership & Direction

Mayor Joe Winfield will wrap up the week of fun and learning, and he’ll share his thoughts on Oro Valley’s past, present and future.