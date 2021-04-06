CDC releases new cleaning guidance

If you have been regularly disinfecting every surface in your house as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, then you will want to read this!

The CDC says the risk of becoming infected through a contaminated surface is low.

In newly published guidance, the CDC says regular cleaning with just soap or detergent is enough to decrease the risk of infection from contaminated surfaces.

However, high-touched surfaces should be cleaned at least once a day.

But, the agency says surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected if someone has tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 24 hours.

The CDC also says the best way to prevent infection from surfaces is to regularly wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.