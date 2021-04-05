Welcome back, Wildcats! Plan on celebrating Arizona WBB team’s return? Here are the details of Monday’s event.

TUCSON (KVOA) – It might have been a tough loss for the University of Arizona women’s basketball team… but, the momentum will continue Monday as fans welcome the team back to our area.

Mark your calendars and put on your red and blue because the "Welcome Back Cats" event will occur at 11:15 a.m. Monday at Arizona Stadium.

Are you planning to come? Gates open at 10 a.m. and the event will be in coordination with the Pima County Health Department. In order to make this happen, the Wildcat community needs your help.

All campus rules will be in effect… this includes mask-wearing at all times, completion of the UA daily wellness check, social distancing, and more.

Fans are asked to arrive from the south to avoid traffic congestion at the Vaccine P.O.D. And, should park in south stadium garage or south of Sixth Street lots.

Another way to show your support is to line up along the bus route if you do not wish to enter the stadium.

"Obviously, I was very sad that they didn’t get the win… they were so close," said University of Arizona student Leena Idris. "But, to see how far they’ve come and to see how great that they’ve done, I’m just so incredibly proud of them and wish them the best for the coming season.”

The event will be livestreamed if you can’t make it.

If you plan on attending, administration is asking that you fill out the following RSVP form to help them plan accordingly: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeSXeUZ24ReryQhTrON9cTjOs-sPlF-Gs5tglUOdlPEtsj_aA/viewform?fbzx=-4365083027089230736

For more information regarding the event, click here.