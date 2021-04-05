Vaccination card fraud

As millions across the country continue to be vaccinated against COVID-19, some people are buying fake vaccine cards online.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the FBI are investigating this growing trend.

There's currently no federal system to authenticate the CDC's vaccination cards, which makes it easy for scammers to make them.

Experts say a digital verification or QR code may roll out eventually.

To report suspicious activity involving fake vaccination record cards, call 1-800-HHS-tips.

Experts also say that when you get your real vaccine card, don't take a selfie with it.

Bad actors are pulling people's personal information from cards posted to social media.