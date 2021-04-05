Target brings back car seat trade-in event

Target is once again offering coupons for people who bring in old car seats to recycle.

The event runs through April 17th at all locations.

It's also now contact free.

Shoppers can drop of old car seats in a box and get a digital coupon when they scan a code using their mobile devices.

The coupon is good for 20% off a variety of baby gear.

The store says it will accept damaged or expired car seats.

If your car seat is still in good repair, you may consider donating it or giving it to a friend rather than recycling it.