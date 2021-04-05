Potential ‘songbird’ salmonella outbreak

The CDC is investigating a multistate salmonella outbreak that has been linked to songbirds.

According to the agency, at least 19 cases have been reported in eight states.

Eight people have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.

The CDC says interviews with sick people as well as laboratory testing from sick or dead birds, suggest that contact with wild songbirds and bird feeders is the likely source of the outbreak.

The CDC says wild birds can carry salmonella germs despite appearing healthy and clean.

The agency says you should always wash your hands right after touching a bird feeder, bird bath, or after handling a bird, even if you wore gloves.

Bird feeders and bird baths should be cleaned and disinfected weekly and outside when possible.

The eight states with reported infections are California, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington.