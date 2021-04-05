Outlaw Saloon to reopen dance floor April 9 after pandemic restrictions lifted

TUCSON (KVOA) - Back in March of 2020, News 4 Tucson reported the Outlaw Saloon would be closing its doors.

Now with many restrictions lifted, allowing them to reopen their dance floor, they have decided to open back up.

"Without having dancing we really can't turn a profit and operate," Brandon Degeest Outlaw Saloon Owner said. "So we need to have the ability to have dancing."

Degeest says when they tried to open back up after the pandemic for a month, capacity limits prohibited them from paying their bills.

"We're going to ask that people wear a mask, but it's going to be up to them," Degeest said. "A lot of people have gotten the vaccines. It's time, I think, for people to get back to a normal life."

For Outlaw Saloon Manager April Escalante, whose been out of work this past year, Friday brings some relief.

"Fortunately for me, I've been vaccinated so I feel better about it," Escalante said.

Staff at the Outlaw Saloon will continue to wear masks and encourage their patrons to stay socially distant.

"Everybody, I think, is excited to get back into the groove and just the party atmosphere," Escalante said. "You know, last year's been tough on people."

Outlaw Saloon, located at 1302 West Roger Road, reopens on Friday, April 9 at 6 p.m.