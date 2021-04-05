Border Patrol dog sniffs out 60 pounds of meth at Yuma checkpoint

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) – According to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol news release, a Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine sniffed out 60 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint on Friday.

“This is yet another example of the great work our agents and their canine partners do to keep deadly drugs off of the streets and out of our communities,” Chris T. Clem, Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent said.

After the dog let agents know it suspected drugs were in the vehicle, agents searched and found a total of 56 packages of methamphetamine hidden under bench seats and behind the rear cargo side panels. A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was also discovered.

Agents seized the methamphetamine. It is expected to be worth an estimated $108,000. They also arrested the male driver and female passenger who were both U.S. citizens from California.