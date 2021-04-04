TPD: Fatal crash on 29th and Columbus

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that two people died after a collision on E. 29th Street and Columbus Boulevard late Friday night.

Two cars were involved in the crash, a 2006 Toyota Tundra and a 2016 Chrysler 300.

The drive of one car and the passenger in the other car involved were both pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the Toyota was identified as 29-year-old Deandra Danielle Cadena. The driver of the Chrysler was identified as 40-year-old Yvonne Marie Leon.

Investigators believe that speed was a factor in the collision. The driver of the Toyota ran a red light before hitting the Chrysler.

Police don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash but they did find alcohol in the system of the driver at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.