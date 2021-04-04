Fans react: Pride, excitement for the future of UA WBB

TUCSON - It was a heartbreaking one point loss for the University of Arizona's women's basketball team in San Antonio.

Students and alumni packed the bars on University Boulevard and while they hoped for a different result, the main feeling after this women's team run was pride.

"I'm proud of our women's team, I thought they did really well, they put in the effort, they put in the work," said Leena Idris, a student t UA, "We really tried with our defense, our offense was really good. It was a sad loss, a one point game but we really tried our best and I'm really proud of our women's team for going that far."

With six seconds left and a chance to win it all, the cats came up just short. But the progress made this season, has fans believing more is coming in the future.

"I've seen them and I've cheered for them even when they weren't in March Madness, so to see the progress that they've made in such a short amount of time is just incredible," said Alex Fleece, a University of Arizona alumni, "I know they have so many big things coming up for them in the future."

When asked what they expect for next years team fans repeated:

"They'll win it all."