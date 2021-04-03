UA hoops puts controversy aside at Final Four in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team spent Saturday continuing to prep for Sunday's national championship game against #1 Stanford at the Alamo Dome.

While Arizona fans and family members of the team are visiting historic sites in San Antonio such as the Alamo and River Walk, Wildcat players are also resting up in their hotel rooms as part of the "NCAA Bubble" to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

UA Senior Sam Thomas is still excited about the victory over #1-seed and basketball power UCONN in the Final Four. "We knew all of UCONN was going to scout against Ari (McDonald), learning how to stop her, build a wall, so we knew other people had to step up," said Thomas, "I think that was the main thing we did. I think Ari did her thing, but, we were also there to help her out."

Sam Thomas was a highly-recruited freshman who had to endure a freshman season with double-digit losses and only six wins, and now this : "We're going to grow. We had to build this program, but I never imagined it was going to grow this fast, playing in a national championship for years later."

McDonald added, "It's amazing how resilient we are. We never gave up. We kept faith, and we kept working our tails off. We trust each other. We'd do anything for each other. You definitely see how that came about and how we're just sticking to that."

Tipoff on Sunday at the Alamodome is set for 3 p.m. Tucson Time.

