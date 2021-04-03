Tucson theatre takes show outside

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's been a difficult year and we've told stories of failed businesses that took a massive hit through out the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, for one theatre on the Eastside, the show must go on.

The Gaslight Theatre used government funding to revamp and reopen. Tennessee Williams, a famous playwright said, "The theatre has no time for the world's problems. For this cast, I think they can agree with that. After more than a year off the stage, the cast and crew said they are excited this intermission is over so they can back to doing what they love."

The theatre is a special place for some. For Katherine Byrnes, Assistant Director of Buccaneers of the Caribbean at the Gaslight Theatre, just being here is an accomplishment.

"Oh my gosh it feels like coming home it really does," Byrnes said. "This performance is very special for everyone because we are doing a performance this one time outdoors in a COVID safe way."

Instead of a grand proscenium stage with a dramatic curtain, the Gaslight Theatre has taken the show to new places; The parking lot.



"This is the first and only time we will be doing a full fledge gaslight show outside because of COVID," Byrnes said.

While everyone involved has been vaccinated. There's been a lot of challenges making this opening worthy of the standing ovation.



"We are still maintaining distance, we have to change choreography, cut kisses, can't share props, its a lot of reworking," Byrne said.

But this reworking is more than worth it. Todd Thompson has been at the Gaslight Theatre for a while. He said this part year has been hard not being able to do what he loves.



"The nerve and the butterfly's will be there for sure," It's a little surreal coming back to work and the Gaslight," Thompson said.

The final dress rehearsal coming to a close, Bryne hopes the audience is left with a reminder of why theatre continues to be important. Leading to a curtain call -- one year in the making.

If you'd like tickets, click here.