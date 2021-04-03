TPD: Eastside crash turns fatal

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that a 19-year old has died after being ejected from his vehicle in a two-vehicle crash on March 25th near S. Camino Seco and E. Old Spanish Trail.

Jonathan Paul Brien died from his injuries in the crash on April 2nd according to detectives.

Brien was a passenger in the car that ran a red light and was clipped by a car moving across the intersection and hit multiple curbs and objects. The driver that was hit was not under the influence at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.