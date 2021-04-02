What’s Driving You Crazy? Glenn Street Construction

TUCSON (KVOA) - People want to know what's happening on Glenn?

Tucson Water told us it's "completely rehabilitating" a major water line. It helps keep our parks, yards and golf courses green but fixing it has meant construction. Which hasn't gone away because repair issues keep popping up and causing delays.

The other problem?

"Frankly was the total disregard that motorists had for the traffic control signage that we had in place. We had people driving around them and into active work zones endangering the workers' lives and their safety,” Fernando Molina, Tucson Water Public Information Officer said.

He said some people have even been seen getting out of cars to move signs in order to drive through work zones, which is why street access has been limited.

Fernando said the work is expected to end this month. It shouldn't need to be redone for another 20 to 30 years.

Got a traffic question or concern? Email whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com.