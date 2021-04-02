Texas 8-year-old mistakingly vaccinated, father says

A Texas father says his 8-year-old son was mistakenly vaccinated for COVID-19.

The father says he didn't know his son was too young when he registered him to be vaccinated at a Dallas county drive up vaccination site run by a local fire department.

The father says he thought it was ok to get his child vaccinated because he was able to register the 8-year-old and was given a registration code.

It was after the boy was given the shot that the father and officials realized a mistake had been made.

According to the father, his son has experienced minor side effects like headache and fatigue.

Officials say they plan to track down the paramedic who administered the shot and gather more information about how the mistake was made.

"They're in the car, there's a code, the paramedic did what that paramedic did for thousands of others for that day and went ahead and gave the vaccination, and did not realize it was a child under the age of 18," said Chief Robert Fite with the Grand Prairie Fire Department.

Moderna has begun clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine on children under the age of 12.

However, the vaccine has only been authorized for Americans 18 years of age and older.

"Under the age of 12 we have no data to say if it works, is it safe, how much should we use, which kid can get it and which kids can't," said Dr. Marcial Oquendo a pediatrician in Plano, Texas.