BBB warns of new COVID-19 related scam

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about another COVID-19 related scam. It appears to be a phone survey that claims to be from a pharmaceutical company that has been trying to trick people into giving up personal and financial information.

Here's how the scam works, accoring to BBB:

"You receive an email or text message that claims to be from Pfizer, one of the pharmaceutical companies producing an approved COVID-19 vaccine. In some versions, the message claims that you will receive money for completing a quick survey. Other versions offer a "free" product. It sounds easy, but don't click the link! These survey scams have a variety of tricks. The link may lead to a real survey, which upon completion, prompts you to sign up for a "free trial offer." Victims reported to BBB Scam Tracker that they entered their credit card information to pay what they thought was a shipping fee. Instead, the scammers billed them many times more and never sent the product. In other versions, the form is actually a phishing scam that requests banking and credit card information. "

While the scammers have been impersonating Pfizer, the BBB warns they can also impersonate other COVID-19 vaccine producers like Janssen and Moderna.

If you believe you've experienced this scam or any other, report it to BBB's Scam Tracker here.