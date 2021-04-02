Skip to Content

BBB warns of new COVID-19 related scam

New
9:33 am Coronavirus Coverage

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about another COVID-19 related scam. It appears to be a phone survey that claims to be from a pharmaceutical company that has been trying to trick people into giving up personal and financial information.

Here's how the scam works, accoring to BBB:

"You receive an email or text message that claims to be from Pfizer, one of the pharmaceutical companies producing an approved COVID-19 vaccine. In some versions, the message claims that you will receive money for completing a quick survey. Other versions offer a "free" product. It sounds easy, but don't click the link! These survey scams have a variety of tricks. The link may lead to a real survey, which upon completion, prompts you to sign up for a "free trial offer." Victims reported to BBB Scam Tracker that they entered their credit card information to pay what they thought was a shipping fee. Instead, the scammers billed them many times more and never sent the product.  In other versions, the form is actually a phishing scam that requests banking and credit card information. "

While the scammers have been impersonating Pfizer, the BBB warns they can also impersonate other COVID-19 vaccine producers like Janssen and Moderna.

If you believe you've experienced this scam or any other, report it to BBB's Scam Tracker here.

Author Profile Photo

Alexis Berdine

Alexis Berdine is an Investigative Multi-Media Journalist at KVOA.

More Stories

Skip to content