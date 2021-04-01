Skip to Content

Volvo to give employees 24 weeks paternal leave

12:18 pm Top Stories
Volvo is changing its paid parental leave policy to include 24 weeks of time off for either parent.

Starting April 1st, Volvo is changing its paid parental leave policy.

The company says all employees with at least one year of service will get 24 weeks of leave.

They'll be paid 80 percent of their base pay by default.

Employees can choose to get 100 percent of paid parental leave for 19 weeks instead.

This new policy applies to either parent.

Employees can take their leave anytime within the first three years of parenthood, which includes birth, foster, or adoption.

CNN

