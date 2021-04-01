Sabra recalls ‘Classic Hummus’

Sabra Dipping Company, LLC has issued a voluntary recall over concerns about Salmonella.

The company says it recalled roughly 2,100 cases of the 'Classic Hummus' after a routine test of a single tub revealed a potential Salmonella contamination.

The recall is limited to 10 oz. tubs that were produced on February 10th between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight, with a "best before" date of April 26th.

The product's UPC number is 300067.

It was sold in 16 states.

According to Sabra, no illnesses or complaints have been reported.

Consumers can contact Sabra consumer relations at 1-866-265-6761 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time for more information.