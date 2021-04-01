News crew’s view at “packed” migrant children’s facility

After reports of horrendous conditions, a look at the cramped conditions inside the main detention facility in Texas where thousands of unaccompanied migrant children are being held. .

After facing a backlash for keeping journalists out.the Biden Administration finally allowied a news crew inside an overcrowded border patrol detention facility in Donna Texas.

Over 3,400 unaccompanied migrant children were found packed together in the middle of a pandemic, lying on the floor with thin foil blankets covering them. No covid tests are given unless a child shows symptoms. They're allowed a brief phone call every 48 hours. The youngest kept separated in playpens for their safety even having to sleep there.

Border Patrol's acting executive officer Oscar Escamilla said most of the children came with smugglers, parents often counting on authorities to reunite them with family members in the u-s:

God only knows what happens to them while they're coming on that journey.", said Escamilla, "Nothing is guaranteeing the safety and security of that child until they come into our custody.

There are at least 5,100 unaccompanied children detained in facilities like the one in Donna, Texas which is already at 800 percent capacity.

The surge happening after President Biden reversed former President Trump's immigration policies and began allowing unaccompanied children into the U.S.. Escamilla said he expects the number of migrants to grow:

"They know we're releasing them, they know right now that there's nothing stopping them", said Escamilla, "They know that we're not going to deport them back to their countries so they keep coming in droves."

The children are supposed to be processed and sent to shelters within 72 hours. NbC News has learned 39 of the children have been at the Donna, Texas facility for at least 15 days because shelters have no space for them.