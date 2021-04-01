‘It won’t be long before Arizona feels the effects’: White House speaks on ‘American Jobs Plan’

TUCSON (KVOA) – President Joe Biden is rolling out his “American Jobs Plan” and in an exclusive interview, News 4 Tucson spoke to Gina McCarthy, the White House national climate advisor, to find out when and how Arizonan’s will feel the effect.

According to McCarthy, it won’t be long before the Grand Canyon state is impacted.



“You should see it soon. You should see these investments paying off on construction and infrastructure jobs in Arizona" said Gina McCarthy, the White House national climate advisor.

According to whitehouse.gov the American Jobs Plan is “an investment in America that will create millions of good jobs, rebuild our country’s infrastructure, and position the united states to out-complete china."

“We’ve lost at least 10 million people that are out of work today as a result of this pandemic..." McCarthy added.

McCarthy says they’ll be analyzing Arizona’s current drought, how water systems are managed, rebuilding manufacturing sectors, looking at abandoned oil and gas wells that are spewing methane and more. She notes that teamwork is needed to make it happen. But, the Pima County Republican Party says that isn’t going to be much of the case…

"One of the routes the White House should be taking is a bipartisan route… and, this is not going to be" said Shelley Kais, the President for the Pima County Republican Party.

And, in a statement from the ASU College Republicans, they say:

President Biden's new spending proposal is much less an infrastructure proposal than it is a liberal wish-list. Real infrastructure investment would mean putting more money towards roads and bridges than subsidies towards big business. It would mean putting more money into rural broadband for folks who are consistently without a stable internet connection, which is a necessity in the 21st century. It would mean investing in innovation and new space for the private sector to develop groundbreaking technologies that propel our nation forward. The President can do better, and so can our country.

“Arizona isn’t just a great renewable state, but it’s a beautiful state and we want to keep it that way" McCarthy added.

As of the end of March, nearly 500,000 Arizonans receive unemployment benefits. The White House says that number could be lower with this plan.

