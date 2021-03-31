Golder Ranch Fire Chief appoints assistant chief

TUCSON (KVOA) - Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer has appointed Golder Ranch Deputy Chief Scott Robb to Assistant Chief. Chief Robb will be assigned to operations and this promotion is effective immediately. The Golder Ranch Fire District announced in a news release Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Scott Robb started his career as a reserve firefighter in 1999 with the City of South Tucson and Golder Ranch Fire District. In July of 2001, Robb was able to secure a full time position with Golder Ranch Fire District where he steadily moved up through the ranks from Firefighter to Paramedic, Captain, Battalion Chief and most recently Deputy Chief. He graduated from Grand Canyon University in October of 2013 and continually seeks conventional and unconventional ways to broaden his horizons, GRFD said.

“Chief Robb’s leadership style is one of empowerment and innovation and that’s what our growing organization needs,” said Fire Chief Randy Karrer.

Chief Robb has a passion for family, physical fitness, mental wellness and self-improvement. One of his favorite aspects of serving in a leadership role is developing those around him so that they can realize their full potential, GRFD said.