FEMA accepting applications for funeral assistance starting April 1

TUCSON (KVOA) - To date, there have been nearly 17,000 Arizonan lives lost due to COVID-19 complications. Starting April 1, families who lost loved ones to the virus will be eligible for funeral reimbursement.

FEMA will start accepting applications April 1, funding up to $9,000 for funeral expenses for anyone whose death was attributed to COVID-19.

"That's a nice way of trying to help ease the burden because again this was something that was so unexpected," Gilbert Ybarra said. "And even in my personal family to losing mom for that otherwise. She was pretty healthy at her age."

Ybarra, who lost his mother back in August, says he will be applying to the program.

"I was kind of wondering, you know, is this something that's going to preclude us from any further additional either restitution or any other type of benefits," Ybarra said.

News 4 Tucson looked on FEMA's website, which does not list anything about not being able to obtain other benefits.

Funeral Sensible Cremation and Funerals General Manager Jackie Wade says they are aware of the program and already informing their clients.

"We do have the nine pages printed out. So we'll have an information packet for families," Wade said. "It does begin April 1st and our understanding is that everything will be done through a phone call center. They're not taking online applications. So we'll try to inform the families as much as we can on what needs to take place."

