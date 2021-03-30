Nogales leaders weigh in on border crisis

TUCSON (KVOA) - Many top officials along the southern border say they are dealing with an immigration crisis.

News 4 Tucson spoke with Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino and asked him if he thought his city was in crisis and if he would declare an emergency.

"There is no reason to declare an emergency," Mayor Garino said. "There is a crisis in other areas of the country and other states around the border, but from what I know, there is no crisis here in Nogales."

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, In February, they saw a 28 percent increase from January, for encounters along the border.

With only four months of data for 2021, CBP is on track to surpass the number of migrant encounters for all of 2020 in the upcoming months.

Even with the increase in numbers, Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says the surge is not anything out of the normal.

"If you look at the data so far in this fiscal year and you project that and extrapolate until the end of the year," Hathaway said. "It's still not on track to reach a million. Almost a million but not quite a million. So this is not anything out of the ordinary."

But top government officials disagree saying they are on track to have the most border encounters they've had in 20 years.

Regardless Mayor Garino said Nogales will be prepared.

"If anything starts happening, we'll know right away," Garino said. "Our police department will know what's happening and we will be on top of it with assisting border patrol."

While Nogales may not be having an immigration crisis, Sheriff Hathaway says the heavy hit to the economy needs to be addressed.

"So typically along the Southwest border, there $55 million a day, on a typical year, that flows into the U.S. economy," Hathaway said. "Every single day from Mexican tourist visa holders in the last 12 months, they haven't been able to cross. So that's the main crisis we're seeing now."

So why is Santa Cruz County not seeing the migrant influx compared to other border cities?

Sheriff Hathaway says the mountainous terrain in the county could be one of the reasons migrants choose alternate routes.