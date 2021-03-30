Artist turns vaccine experience at UArizona into heartwarming Tik Tok video

TUCSON (KPNX) - A heartwarming Tik Tok of a Valley mother getting vaccinated at the University of Arizona in Tucson was all captured in her daughter's charming live illustration of the event.

A Valley native's vaccine trip going viral on Tik Tok as New York artist Sarah Nesbitt turns her mother's vaccine appointment into a live illustration.

"I take my sketch pad literally everywhere that I go and I do that because I have a mission," Nesbitt said. "To find extraordinary in the every day and to help people see themselves and others as works of art."

She sketched the men and women volunteering at the UArizona vaccine site.

"That was a really important place to spread that message because those people are keeping all of us safe and they are doing such good work right now," she said.

"It had a feeling that you were at this joyous event, like we're all in this together," her mother, Susan Nesbitt said.

Anyone over 16 years and older can get a vaccine in Tucson.

People who wish to sign up to receive the vaccine are advised to visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 602-542-1000.