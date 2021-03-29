Sierra Vista lifts COVID-19 restrictions

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Sierra Vista is rescinding its COVID-19 Emergency Declaration and reopening its facilities. The city will also no longer require face coverings.

"So we've really seen the numbers drop fairly dramatically and we're a relatively small town," Chuck Potucek, Sierra Vista city manager said. "I think the community has been very responsible during the whole episode in terms of their behavior and all of that. I think that has helped in terms of our situation."

As a result, face coverings will no longer be required in Sierra Vista unless a business requires it or you are riding Vista Transit Buses because there is a federal mandate for face coverings in public transit. City facilities will also reopen on Monday.

"Really it's up more to the individual than the government," Potucek said. "We can't really penalize everybody because how long could this keep going."

Even with the restrictions lifted, Cochise County Health Director Alicia Thompson says residents should still be cautious.

"The pandemic isn't over just because the governor signed an executive order," Thompson said. "Continue washing your hands, continue wearing your mask."

Face coverings may still be required in some government facilities or inside businesses.

The city has opened vaccine eligibility to county residents and workers ages 18 and up.