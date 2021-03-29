Rentals Airbnb, Vrbo overloaded with reservations

In a hopeful sign for the economy, travel sites Airbnb and Vrbo are reporting a boom in online reservations.

Vrbo which stands for vacation rentals by owner, is said to be off to its best start in a quarter century.

Shares of rival Airbnb are up more than 20% this year following the company's successful initial public offering in 2020.

Airbnb's hosts have earned a combined one billion dollars since the pandemic began last year.

Meanwhile, Expedia's stock, which owns Vrbo, has soared more than 30-percent.

Analysts believe consumers are ready to travel and vacation again with the end of the pandemic insight.

Bookings for Travelocity, Orbitz, and Hotwire, are starting to bounce back too.