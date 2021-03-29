Skip to Content

Rentals Airbnb, Vrbo overloaded with reservations

9:17 am Top Stories
MGN_1280x960_01210P00-WYKZU
Pixabay
In a hopeful sign of economic recovery, Airbnb and Vrbo report being overloaded with reservations.

In a hopeful sign for the economy, travel sites Airbnb and Vrbo are reporting a boom in online reservations.

Vrbo which stands for vacation rentals by owner, is said to be off to its best start in a quarter century.

Shares of rival Airbnb are up more than 20% this year following the company's successful initial public offering in 2020.

Airbnb's hosts have earned a combined one billion dollars since the pandemic began last year.

Meanwhile, Expedia's stock, which owns Vrbo, has soared more than 30-percent.

Analysts believe consumers are ready to travel and vacation again with the end of the pandemic insight.

Bookings for Travelocity, Orbitz, and Hotwire, are starting to bounce back too.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

More Stories

Skip to content