Arizona House approves bill that shields businesses, nursing homes from COVID-19-related lawsuits

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Arizona House has voted to give businesses, nursing homes and others a shield from lawsuits related to COVID-19.

Republicans approved the measure in a 31 to 29 party-line vote on Monday.

They say businesses struggled during the pandemic and shouldn't have to worry about the potential for frivolous lawsuits.

Meanwhile, Democrats say the measure could reward those putting employees in danger.

The measure now goes back to the Senate, which has already approved it but must sign off on changes made in the House.