ADOT starting 2-year improvement project in April

A two-year project will begin in April to repave and make other improvements to a 10-mile section of State Route 77/Oracle Road between Tucson and Oracle Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The improvements will span the highway from Interstate 10 to Oracle Road, and Oracle Road from Miracle Mile to Calle Concordia. While the entire length of the project will involve replacing worn pavement, drivers will see significant improvements between Ina Road and Magee Road that include turn lanes, new traffic signals, new sidewalks, LED lighting and drainage upgrades.

The $34 million project will occur on a corridor that carries nearly 50,000 vehicles a day through portions of Tucson, Oro Valley and Pinal County.

While ADOT will minimize construction impacts by having crews work at night when possible, drivers should expect some daytime lane restrictions and delays. Throughout the project, ADOT will maintain access to the 1,100 businesses in the corridor.

The first construction and lane restrictions are expected in late April along the Miracle Mile segment of the project.

In addition to pavement, motorists can look forward to other features that will improve safety and traffic flow that include: