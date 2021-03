TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police have confirmed that one man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of S. Golf Links Rd on Saturday night.

34-year-old Matthew David Burns was pronounced dead on the scene after losing control of his bike going westbound on E. Golf Links Drive and hit the median, which threw him from his vehicle.

Interviews with witnesses have confirmed that excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.