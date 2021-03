AVRA VALLEY (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that a single-engine plan made an emergency landing in Avra Valley on Sunday afternoon. The two occupants made it safely to the ground without injuries.

Punp Station Road near Avra Valley Road will be closed for the forseeable future as crews are on scene assisting with the cleanup.

