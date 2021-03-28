Downtown bicycle crash turns fatal

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department have confirmed that one man has died due to a bicycle crash Downtown Tucson on March 25th.

64-year-old Frank Jerome Ruggirello was riding his bicycle eastbound on Broadway Boulevard when he lost control of his bicycle and fell into the lane of a semi-truck and was struck by the rear tires of the semi-trailer.

The driver of the semi-truck stopped and cooperated with authorities according to TPD. The driver was also not impaired at the time of the collision.

The investigation is still ongoing.