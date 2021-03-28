Bars and restaurants see increase in business after lifted coronavirus restrictions

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's the first weekend in Tucson with most COVID-19 restrictions rolled back. Last week Governor Doug Ducey lifted capacity levels, mask mandates and social distancing requirements.

Multiple bars and restaurants say this has been the busiest week they've had since the pandemic began, by far.

At Union Public House they say the biggest change was the positive attitudes of customers walking through the door and not having to wear a mask anymore.

"This has been a breath of fresh air. Not only are we in high season in Tucson right now, we've got wonderful patio weather and we've got a lot more guests willing to come out now without the additional restrictions. So hopefully everyone is having a great week here in Southern Arizona," said Grant Krueger, Owner of Union Public House.

Even those dining in on a Sunday afternoon say the atmosphere has completely changed.

People said they feel safe because of increased access to vaccinations and employees at many establishments are still wearing masks.

"It feels really good especially because a lot of our groups are larger than what was allowed previously and so now we can have our full group at one table. At the same time we know we trust each other, we're getting vaccinated and so we feel perfectly safe," said Jason Teich, Patron.

Springtime in Arizona is meant to be enjoyed outside. Sunday at Union, people were finally able to do just that, for the first time in a year.

For others, it was the first time ever.

"Actually, I'm loving it because when I first moved out here I moved in right before COVID so I didn't get a chance to experience everything, so now that everything is open this is great, and the sun is out, beautiful," said Darell Williams, patron.

While many of the restrictions have been lifted, the CDC still recommends that you wear a mask while in public when you can't maintain that social distance.