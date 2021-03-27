Rally in support of more funding for officers held outside Tucson City Hall

TUCSON (KVOA) - A rally formed outside Tucson City Hall Saturday morning in support of the Tucson Police Department. The rally comes on the same day as Tucson City Council held a town hall discussing the budget. Rally goers say they want more support, while Tucson City officials say they have plans in place.

Timothy Cesolini, President of Southern Arizona Back the Blue, and supporters lined the streets Saturday afternoon trying their best to convey a message.

"Right now, our police department and fire department is in a crisis," Cesolini said "Our community's safety is in question now."

At the same time on Saturday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero had an open town hall meeting discussing the upcoming budget proposal. Cesolini and supporters say this is something they are worried about.



"Their budget, they will pass it and then they will take the money and go plant a million trees and not help the officers like they need," Cesolini said.

Many community members called out Mayor Romero saying they've seen little to no support for Tucson Police Officers. Some calling her "anti-police." In response, Mayor Romero reassures she is working to allocate more resources to the Tucson Police Department.



"No I do not believe in defunding the police, I believe in funding," Romero said.

According to Tucson Police Chief Magnus, TPD is seeing a record low number of officers in the department and record high number of homicides. Cesolini said the City is not giving officers the incentives they deserve. He says many are choosing to leave as a result.

"We need comfortable wages for our officers,' Cesolini said. "13.9 percent less than any other department. All of them paid more."

According to TPD, because of the severe staffing shortage officers are only responding to level one and two calls. The budget will be announced in the coming weeks.

City manager Mike Ortega said this is a topic he will be personally addressing.



"We are losing on average 10 officers a month and we can not replace that," Cesolini said.