UPDATE: Mr. Badilla has been located, according to PCSD.

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing man.

Officials say 85-year-old Jesus Badilla was last seen early Friday morning, near La Cholla Boulevard and Orange Grove Road.

He was wearing blue jeans and no shirt and was last seen walking from the area.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.