AZDHS to release over 77,000 state-wide COVID-19 vaccine appointments Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) – As the vaccine rollout continues, Arizona Department of Health Services will announce more appointments across the state on Friday. This includes many in Tucson.

A little over 77,000 appointments state-wide will become available at 11 a.m. on Friday. To be exact, roughly 8,150 of those will be for the University of Arizona Pod.

Now, AZDHS has five vaccination sites across the state. State Farm Stadium, Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Yuma Convention Center and of course, our beloved University of Arizona.

Those over 77,000 appointments are divided amongst those sites. Appointments being made Friday will be available for the week of March 29 through April 4. You are eligible if you are an Arizonan ages 16 and up.

Here is where you need to go to make that appointment of yours... that's podvaccine.azdhs.gov or pick up the phone and call 1-844-542-8201.

And, those who don't get an appointment Friday are encouraged to check sporadically throughout the week as it's likely for more to become available due to cancellations.

As of Thursday, more than 89,000 doses have been administered at the University of Arizona Pod.

