WW2 veteran celebrates 98th birthday

TUCSON (KVOA) - A World War Two veteran got to celebrate a special birthday on Thursday.

"When they were coming in range, their guns were blinking and I was watching one of them, and said, that guy has got me in his sight personally. I was so scared I shriveled up small as I could so he wouldn't hit me, and he didn't even hit our airplane. He got the one right next to us," Colonel Richard Bushong said.

At that moment Colonel Bushong probably thought he wouldn't live to see his next birthday, let alone his 98th. But he did and he has lived a long life of service to his country.

He served as a pilot completing 28 missions into Nazi Germany.

He also served in Korea, Vietnam and flew air defense during the Cold War, and more recently survived COVID-19.

He is one of the founding members of the 390th Memorial Museum, which put on his birthday celebration for him.