Sesame Street new muppets

"Sesame Street" is introducing two new muppets, a black father and son.

Sesame Workshop says it's part of an effort to help children understand racial literacy.

The two muppets, Wes and Elijah, were introduced in a short video created by the nonprofit educational organization behind the long-running show.

In the video, Elmo wants to know why Wes's skin is brown, so his father Elijah explains the concept of melanin and skin color.

Additional new resources to support families who want to discuss race and racism with their children are also being released as part of Sesame Workshop's "coming together" series.

According to a recent study commissioned by Sesame Workshop, racism was top of mind for nearly half the children surveyed.