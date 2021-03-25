No parade? No problem. Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl delivers smiles, one stop at a time.

TUCSON (KVOA) – In spite of the tough year, the folks of the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl are making a difference in our state and this includes a visit to the Old Pueblo.

They'll be arriving in the "Kindness Arizona Caravan" to bring hygiene kits, help fix up facilities and perform random acts of kindness in our community.

As the Fiesta Bowl Parade was canceled this year, the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Kindness Arizona tour was born. The Fiesta Bowl parade is Arizona's most attended single-day event... so, they knew they had to do something.

The organization started trekking across our state to spread kindness in all sorts of ways. They've been donating books, shoes, showed support to frontline workers, made surprise visits to restaurant workers and more.

It's a 5-day tour across the state. They're stopping in metro Phoenix, Prescott, Flagstaff and of course, Tucson.

"We know it was a tough year and a time of need. And for the fiesta bowl, we're proud to be able to be givers and help out," said Mike Nealy, the Executive Director for the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl. "If the random act of kindness that Desert Financial and the Fiesta Bowl are doing can inspire some other people, that's a great thing."

In addition to the Salvation Army, the Kindness Arizona Caravan will also be stopping by Youth On Their Own, a local restaurant, the United Way of Southern Arizona and the Boys & Girls Club.

Want to pitch in? Do something kind today. Post about it and hashtag #KindnessArizona. Or, if you see a random act of kindness, post about it and the organization will make a donation on your behalf.

"It's incredibly exciting to visit with people. I think everyone's ready for a new attitude and direction. They're very thankful," said Emma Garcia of Desert Financial Credit Union.

For more information on the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Kindness Arizona tour, click here.