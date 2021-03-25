New Google search tools can help with homework

Google is offering a hand for students trying to tackle homework.

This comes as many students nationwide have spent at least some time with remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tech giant is unveiling five search tools aimed toward helping with the learning process.

They include an interactive feature with nearly a million practice problems in math, chemistry and physics.

Users also have access to educational overviews and videos.

Right now these features are available in English worldwide, but there are plans to expand this program in additional languages.