Rep. Kirkpatrick demands answers from state regarding Pima County-FEMA collaboration

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Wednesday, Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick's Office announced she is demanding answers from Governor Ducey regarding the State’s decision to reject the opening of a FEMA-run vaccination site in Pima County.

“I am honestly baffled and quite frustrated with this seemingly politically-motivated decision,” Rep. Kirkpatrick said in a news release. “It’s one thing to decline such an opportunity if it had strings attached or truly wasn’t needed, but both of those reasons are false. Based on the CDC’s social vulnerability index, opening a FEMA POD in Pima County would be a great addition to our vaccination efforts. The FEMA POD would have come at no additional cost and would not have taken away vaccines from the state’s allocation. Embracing this opportunity would have been the right thing to do. As a Member of Congress, it’s my job to ensure accountability and oversight for my constituents, and the state’s decision to not move forward with the FEMA site is simply negligent. Once again, my office will be contacting the Governor for answers. I will continue to pressure the State for transparency and put Arizonans before politics.”