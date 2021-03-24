Pima County to enter contract transport migrants seeking asylum

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting Wednesday morning to discuss a contract for the transportation of asylum seekers.

In a 4-to-1 vote, they approved entering a transportation contract. The contract would allow an outside company to pick up migrants seeking asylum from where they're released and take them to the CASA Alitas shelter, a non-profit that provides shelter to asylum seekers in Tucson.

Tucson's migrant shelter run by CASA Alitas has been seeing an influx of #migrants. This morning the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a transportation contract to transport asylum seekers. The county will work to get reimbursed through FEMA for transportation costs. — Denelle Confair (@DenelleConfair) March 24, 2021

"We're seeing people released right now predominantly from Yuma and Ajo coming from those unique areas," Diego Lopez, program manager for CASA Alitas said. "So the language barriers are also super challenging for those communities to work through.

As it stands, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is only allowed to transport migrants seeking asylum 35 miles from the point of apprehension, which is where the need for transportation comes into play.

Officials with CASA Alitas say the need for help with transportation has become greater.

Today, the Pima County Board of Supervisors authorized county administration to enter into contracts to provide transportation to asylum seekers released by federal agencies within the county to the Casa Alitas Welcome Center.



Costs are expected to be reimbursed by @fema https://t.co/l35j6RyLOd — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) March 24, 2021

"Did complicate a lot of work we were doing on the ground and our focus really needs to be on getting people the food, the clothing, the medical attention, the legal services while they're with us," Lopez said. "And not trying to stretch ourselves so thin and trying to organize transportation on a daily basis."

Pima County Vice-Chair Supervisor for District 5 Adelita Grijalva says the issue isn't political, but about being humane.

"But I do think that it's important for us to acknowledge that we want to keep our community safe," Grijalva said. "So it's about health and safety for all of our community members and teaching and treating people with respect and being humane."

The county will be working to fund the transportation through FEMA.