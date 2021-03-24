Gov. Ducey signs criminal justice reform legislation

PHOENIX (KVOA) - On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey signed three bills as part of what his office called responsible criminal justice policy in Arizona.

“We are committed to protecting Arizona families and our communities,” Ducey said in a news release. “I’m proud to sign legislation that prioritizes the safety of Arizonans, while strengthening our prison system and supporting those who served their time. My thanks to Representatives Toma and Blackman for leading on these pieces of legislation."

The bills signed today include HB 2318, HB 2319 and HB 2166.

HB 2318 will give prosecutors and judges more flexibility to ensure that first-time offenders don’t receive sentences that are disproportionately high.



Under HB 2319, state agencies cannot deny a regular or provisional occupational license to an otherwise qualified applicant who has been convicted of a drug offense, with exceptions for teacher certifications and health profession regulatory boards.



HB 2166 directs a state or local criminal justice agency to submit any necessary information that is currently collected and readily reportable to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission. The Commission will conduct a comprehensive survey of data from criminal justice agencies to create a state criminal justice data inventory report identifying what data is housed at each type of agency. This establishes a repository from criminal justice agencies statewide to provide transparent Arizona information to better inform state policy.

