Zona survives scare to advance to Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO -- Coach Adia Barnes and the Arizona women's basketball team punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 with a come-from-behind victory over BYU.

The 3-seed Arizona knocked off 11-seed BYU to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 23 years.

Arizona's 2nd team All-American Aari McDonald scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. McDonald also had four steals.

Arizona forward Cate Reese chipped in for 12 points in a defensive struggle.

KVOA Sports Director Paul Cicala will have in-depth highlights and post-game reactions on News 4 Tucson at 10 p.m.

