Study shows Arizona dialysis patients have lower vaccination rate

TUCSON (KVOA) --Nearly three million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered here in Arizona.

One study by Fresenius Kidney Care found that a very small percentage of those vaccines in Arizona had been administered to patients on dialysis.

According to Fresenius Kidney Care, only 8.5 percent of their patients as of last week have been vaccinated.

Now compare that to their other office in Minnesota, where they say nearly 80 percent of their patients received the vaccine.

So why the difference?

"The dialysis patients face a very much a challenge. Number one being a lot of them are older, a lot of them need transportation, a lot of them really don't have the ability to get to a remote site," Dr. Amit Fadia, Fresenius Kidney Care said.

Dr. Fadia says he'd like to see dialysis clinics have access to distribute vaccinations in order to help his patients.

"It would be a great help if the dialysis facilities would get the shots from whatever it is," Fadia said. "Whether it be from the state or federal or CDC. If they could just supply the dialysis units with the vaccines that we can easily administer to these patients."

We reached out to officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services regarding this issue. They said dialysis providers may apply to the state to be a vaccine provider.

In the mean time, dialysis patient Mike Fleming says don't be afraid to ask for help.

"Find a family member, find a healthcare professional that can help you and you know the openings do become available and they need the staff to organize transportation to get down there," Fleming said.