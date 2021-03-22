Pima County park ramadas to open again

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Park officials said with COVID-19 cases on the decline, they will reopen its electronic reservation system for 70 of the small and medium ramadas.

Reservations are being accepted as of Monday.

The ramadas are in high demand for the Easter holiday, so if you plan to rent one, don't delay.

The non-refundable fee to reserve a ramada is $25.

There are still COVID-19 safety guidelines in place, including masking up and social distancing from those not a part of the immediate household.

To reserve a ramada, click here.