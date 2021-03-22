One year later, Tucson Unified School District welcomes students and staff back into classrooms.

TUCSON (KVOA) – Monday is a busy morning for many, as Tucson Unified School District brings the majority of students and staff back into the classrooms for the first time in a year.

TUSD, southern Arizona’s largest school district, will make the transition to a hybrid learning format Monday.

It was March 15, 2020, when Governor Ducey announced all schools to close in Arizona temporarily.

Then, on March 30, 2020, it was announced that they must remain closed for the rest of the 2020 school year.

During the current school year, all school districts in the Tucson area have made the transition to hybrid learning at some point… except TUSD. Now, it’s their turn.

Classes will be half the size or less, mask-wearing will be a must, no outside visitors will be allowed, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting will take place daily and more.

TUSD has 89 schools. So, many staff and students of these 89 schools will be commuting on Monday morning for the first time in a while... keep this in mind if you’re headed out the door for work.

